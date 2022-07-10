Heavy rains cause landslide at Agumbe; traffic hit
The heavy rain has thrown normal life out of gear in villages around Agumbe
Heavy downpour has caused a landslide in Agumbe ghat bringing vehicular traffic to a halt on Sunday.
Agumbe has been receiving very heavy rainfall for the last one week. The ghat connects Shivamogga and Udupi districts.
According to local people the landslide occurred near the third hair-pin curve close to Someshwara.
The place received 164.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday, the highest recorded in Shivamogga district.
