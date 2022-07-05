Heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts; holiday for schools and colleges; max rain in Siddapur

Siddapur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district recorded 292.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period between 8.30 a.m. of July 4 and 8.30 a.m of July 5, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)

Motorists use lights at 8 a.m. on the bridge over Netravathi river near Mangaluru as heavy rains pound coastal Karnataka, on July 5, 2022. People asked to use Meghdooth app for rainfall forecast with crop advisories, and Damini app for thunderstorm forecast. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Following heavy rains across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts since July 4 night, Deputy Commissioners of the two coastal districts declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools, colleges, diploma and ITI institutes on July 5.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said holiday has been declared in light of incessant rains and also because of the forecast by Indian Meteorological Department of more rains up to July 7.

A similar announcement was made by Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Netravathi river at Jeppinamogaru near Mangaluru on July 5, 2022. People asked to use Meghdooth app for rainfall forecast with crop advisories, and Damini app for thunderstorm forecast. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Siddapur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district recorded 292.1 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period between 8.30 a.m. of July 4 and 8.30 a.m of July 5, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

In Udupi district, heavy rains were recorded at Kuchhuru (205.5 mm), Naikur (203.5 mm), Kalathur (193.5 mm), Chara (189 mm), Miyar in Karkala taluk ( 158 mm), Barkur (154 mm) and Nitte (144.5 mm).

In Dakshina Kannada district, heavy rains were recorded at Naringana (203 mm), Talapady (202.5 mm), Manjanady (198.5 mm), Kinya (197.5 mm), Pajir (190.5 mm), Harekala (163 mm), Moodbidri (160 mm), Jokatte (151 mm), and Kurnad (144.5 mm).

Among the low-lying areas in Mangaluru that were affected was Bajjodi in Kulashekara.

In Uttara Kannada district, heavy rains were recorded at Aveda near Supa (173.5 mm), followed by Kodkani (153 mm) in Siddapura taluk.

Bhagamandala in Kodagu district, which has been receiving heavy rains, on July 4, 2022.

Among other districts, heavy rains were recorded at Tumari near Sagar in Shivamogga district recorded 168.3 mm, Bittangala near Virajpet in Kodagu district (167.5 mm), and Begar near Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district (149 mm) in the 24-hour period, according to the KSNDMC.

Forecast up to July 7

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts from July 5 and July 7.

While fishermen were advised against venturing into the sea, farmers were asked to postpone all agricultural activities — namely sowing, spraying fertiliser and harvesting — for the next three days.

Rain water accumulated in an arecanut orchard in the temple town of Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada district on July 5, 2022.

Farmers with arecanut orchards were told to make necessary arrangement to drain out water from the fields.

People were asked to make use of Meghdooth app for rainfall forecast with crop advisories, and Damini app for thunderstorm forecast.