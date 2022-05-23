Training for Mysuru palace tourist guides gets off to start

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar speaking after inaugurating training for tourist guides at the Mysuru Palace Board in Mysuru on Monday. KSOU VC Vidyashankar and others were present. | Photo Credit: M A. Sriram

A week-long training for the Mysuru palace tourist guides got off to a start on the Mysuru Palace Board premises here on Monday.

A joint initiative of the Mysuru Palace Board and the Karnataka State Open University, the training will be handled by historians, faculty from the KSOU and other resource persons. The training will consist of sessions by experts on various subjects that are key for promoting tourism, highlighting the history of the palace and the cultural heritage of the land.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family, inaugurated the training and said that the palace is an important edifice of Mysuru and guides play a crucial role in disseminating the history of the palace keeping the original history intact. They must stick to the original history and shouldn’t misrepresent history as the information that is shared with the tourists by them goes across the globe. The information must be factual, he added.

The idea behind holding the training is to enhance the knowledge of tourists with the guides giving them valuable experience of their tour of the palace. Another reason for holding the training session is to turn the guides professional in matters concerning touring the palace and make Mysuru a tourist-friendly city.

Political history of the Wadiyars – early phase, middle phase and modern middle phase, the story of the Mysuru Palace –the wooden palace and the new palace, and various other features of the palace are the subjects to be handled by the resource persons.

Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar and other resource persons of the training were present.