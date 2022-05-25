Bengaluru

Video | QUAD Fellowship: Who can apply

In September, 2021, Quad partner countries Australia, India, Japan, and the United States announced the QUAD Fellowship — a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists. Set to sponsor 100 American, Japanese, Australian and Indian (25 from each country) masters and doctoral students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to study in the United States from August 2023 to May 2024, each Quad Fellow will receive a one-time award of $50,000 which can be used for tuition, research, fees, books, room and board, and related academic expenses.

Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative, will operate and administer the fellowship programme in consultation with a non-governmental taskforce comprising academic, foreign policy, and private sector leaders from each Quad country.

Barbara Bush, Executive-In-Residence at Schmidt Futures, and Danielle Holman, Manager of Talent Selection at Schmidt Futures, explain how to apply for the fellowship and what it will be like to be a Quad Fellow.


