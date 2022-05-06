Malpe beach to have more water sports activities soon

Raghupathi Bhat inaugurates the State’s first floating bridge at the beach

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, the former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, and others on the State’s first floating bridge that was opened at Malpe Beach on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Malpe beach in Udupi will have more secure water sports activities in the coming days. They will attract more tourists, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said on Friday.

After inaugurating the State’s first floating bridge at the beach, Mr. Bhat said the local Hanuman Vitobha Bhajana Mandali has installed the 100-metre-long floating bridge. “The operators have assured of posting 25 lifeguards on the bridge for the safety of the users,” he said. Presence of these lifeguards will further strengthen tourist safety setup in place at Malpe beach.

Mr. Bhat asked the local youth to come up with new water sports activities that would attract people to Malpe beach. “People are getting attracted to parasailing facility at the beach. More secured water sports activities are in the pipeline. We want local youth to come forward to manage these activities. The district administration and Malpe Beach Development Committee will support new initiatives,” he said.

Safety priority

Mr. Bhat said the safety of tourists was the priority for all the activities at the beach and at St. Mary’s Island. “The recent deaths of tourists at St. Mary’s Island have been a matter of concern. Hence security measures are being further strengthened at the island,” he said. A jetski each will be in operation shortly at the island and the beach. They will be used exclusively for the safety of tourists, he said.

The 100-m-long and 3.5-m-wide floating bridge inaugurated on Friday has been made using pontoons blocks. A visitor will be charged ₹100. For each session, a maximum of 100 visitors can be accommodated. At the end of bridge, there is 12-m-long and 7.5- m-wide space facing the sea where visitors can stay for 15 minutes. Visitors can have the feel of sea wave movement on the bridge. There will be 10 lifeguards and 30 lifebuoy rings on the bridge for the safety of visitors.