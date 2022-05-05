State’s first floating bridge to be inaugurated in Udupi today

The State’s first floating bridge will be inaugurated on Malpe Beach in Udupi on Friday.

According to Sudesh Shetty, lease holder, Malpe Beach, the bridge will be inaugurated in the presence of Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat and Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

The bridge will be an added attraction to increase tourist footfall in Udupi. The bridge, set up at a cost of ₹80 lakh invested by three local entrepreneurs, is 100 m long.

A visitor will have to pay ₹100 per person and can walk on the bridge for 15 minutes by wearing a life jacket. There will be 10 life guards and 30 lifebuoy rings on the bridge for the safety of visitors.

While on the bridge, a visitor can feel the sea wave movement and can enjoy his walk. It will be like riding on the waves, he said.