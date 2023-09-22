September 22, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

1. The discussion between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders over an understanding ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections is expected to make headway today at a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. The regional party is negotiating for four seats.

2. Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene in the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the State is now looking at the next window of opportunity to present its distress situation and inability to comply with directive to release 5,000 cusecs of water. Protests by farmers are intensifying in Mandya and other Cauvery basin districts. Among other things, farmers have threatened to block drinking water to Bengaluru. Cabinet meeting will discuss this issue.

3. Mysuru in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has hinted at scaling down the famous Dasara celebrations in Mysuru this year, given the drought situation.

4. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is organizing Dakshin Bharat Utsav - Investors Summit in Tourism Sector for Small and Medium Enterprises. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest. Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Kapil Mohan, and Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Director, Department of Tourism, will be the guests of honour. The event will be held in Sir M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI premises, K.G. Road, at 4.30 p.m.

5. As part of the Ganesha Utsava organised by Sri Vidyaranya Yuvaka Sangha, there will be Bhakthi Sangeeth by Kaushiki Chakraborthy and troupe today. The programme will be held at Sringeri Shankara mutt in Shankarapuram from 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Urban Development Suresh to review infrastructure and project implementation with local officials in Mysuru.

2. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao to inaugurate conference to mark International Pharmacy Day at JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. K. Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat will inaugurate a workshop for officials of Department of School Education and Literacy on Scouts and Guides, in Mangaluru. Karnataka State Chief Commissioner of Scouts and Guides P.G.R. Sindhia will preside over the event.

2. Minister in-charge of Udupi Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar will attend a felicitation programme of Dr. H. S. Shetty at Halady in Udupi district, and later attend local programmes in Udupi.

From north Karnataka

1. KKRDB allocates ₹652 crore for Education Department under Akshara Avishkara programme and directs to prepare action plan for improving quality of education in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

2. A young educator from Belagavi comes up with a reusable notebook that could reduce the number of books school children carry, and thereby the weight of school bags.