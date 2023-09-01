September 01, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

1. Tamil Nadu’s plea for release of 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water is coming up for hearing before a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court today. Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, has said the State has complied with the directive to release water to the neighbouring State, and will explain the distress situation in the Cauvery basin in this rain deficit year to the Supreme Court. Karnataka is expected to officially announce drought on September 4.

2. Amidst drought-like situation across State through August, Bengaluru experienced sudden and heavy showers on the last day of the month late at night, resulting in water logging in many areas. City recorded a substantial 64.8 mm of rainfall, while HAL airport witnessed 52 mm of precipitation. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds at isolated places in the city and its surrounding areas.

3. The 36th National Convention of Aerospace Engineers and seminar on “Space — Boundless Opportunities — Transforming Lives” has been organized by The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, today. M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, was the chief guest at the inaugural event on IEI-Karnataka Centre’s premises at 10 a.m.

4. Bangalore International Centre is hosting a conversation on “Speaking out of Syllabus - Mani Shankar Aiyar Unfiltered”. Besides author and politician Mani Shankar Aiyar, and former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao will also be at the event. The programme will be held on the BIC premises in Domlur between 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and will be moderated by journalist Nupur Basu.

5. Manipal Hospitals launched MARS Now, neonatal ambulance response service today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao and film actor Tara Anuradha participated in the launch at the Leela Palace on HAL Airport Road, at 11 a.m.

6. Center for Advanced Research in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru, is organising the valedictory programme of Cyber Security Summit 2023 today. Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot, will be the chief guest, at Christ Deemed to be University, Kengeri campus, at 4 p.m.

7. Artisera will present a solo exhibition by Rakhee Shenoy titled ‘Presence of absence’ today in Saanchi Gallery at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Gajapayana, will be flagged off from Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur. With this, the first batch of 8 elephants will arrive in Mysuru to participate in Dasara to be held in October. This 45-day period is essential for the elephants to acclimatize to the new ambience. They will also participate in practice sessions for the procession.

2. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha is hosting a seminar on Cauvery Water Dispute.

From north Karnataka

Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation to reuse 300 old or abandoned buses to address the increase in commuters after launch of Shakti scheme.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily inaugurates seminar on ‘equality for all – relevance of Gandhian thoughts and honesty and integrity in civil service’. Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin presides, at University College, Mangaluru.

2. Department of Herbal Farmacology at Alva’s Ayurvedic Medical College and Alva’s Traditional Medicine Archive Research Centre, Moodbidri develops a ‘leha’ (confection) using jackfruit and other products. The content of jackfruit in the product is 42%. The product can be used as a general tonic, especially for maintaining good digestion and respiratory health, says Head of Department Subrahmanya Padyana. It is probably for the first time a jackfruit-based product of this kind has been produced.