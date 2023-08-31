Unusually hot August ends with downpour

August 31, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

An unusually hot August devoid of the southwest monsoon rains ended with sudden rains pounding Bengaluru for over an hour on Thursday night, causing roads to get inundated, along with traffic snarls.

The rain which started at around 9.15 p.m., subsided only by 10.30 p.m. Severe water-logging of roads was reported in Shivajinagar, J.C. Nagar, Mehkri Circle, Basavanagudi, J.P. Nagar, and many other parts of Bengaluru.

The unexpected rain left motorists, especially those on two wheelers, stranded in different parts of the city. Many riders were seen pushing their vehicles as the water was knee deep on many roads. Traffic was moving at snail’s pace in the Central Business District as well as the busy Ballari Road, and Kanakapura Road.

Many officer-goers who had taken the metro were stuck near metro stations as autorickshaws and cabs were not available for last-mile connectivity.

“Even though the rain lasted for about an hour, the roads started looking like pools quickly making it extremely difficult to navigate even after the rain stopped. Going from Shivajinagar to Jakkur, which usually takes 30 to 40 minutes, took around 90 minutes due to the rain,” said Saroja, who was travelling from Shivajinagar to Yelahanka.

“We were unable to access the approach road due to heavy flow of water,” said a passenger outside the Silk Institute metro station.

The rain also brought the misery of power cuts in several areas.

A. Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru, said that the rainfall occurred due to the activeness of a trough passing through South Interior Karnataka up to Kanyakumari. Light to moderate showers are expected in the city for the next two days.