Gajapayana on Sept 1: Preparations on at Palace

August 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

Ahead of the arrival of Dasara elephants to Mysuru, arrangements are on at the Mysuru Palace where the jumbos will camp for about two months, undergoing training for the Jamboo Savari or the finale of the festivities.

Temporary sheds for housing the gentle giants have commenced and the work on constructing tents for housing the mahouts, kavadis and their family members who accompany the jumbos also started. The works have been given a start well in advance to avoid last-minute preparations.

The Gajapayana of the elephants will be held on September 1 at Veeranahosahalli forests near Nagarahole National Park. After the traditional welcome of the elephants who arrive at the venue from their respective jungle camps, they would be brought to Mysuru in separate trucks and would be housed temporarily at Aranya Bhavan before they are formally welcomed to the palace where the training will commence.

The first batch of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu which carries the golden howdah will arrive in Mysuru and the second batch of five jumbos will arrive later. About eight elephants which were part of last year’s team will be part of this year’s squad. Three new elephants are expected to be inducted into the team. This year, female elephants that were shortlisted for the Dasara squad underwent pregnancy tests to avoid bringing expectant jumbos to the festivities.