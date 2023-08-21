HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gajapayana on Sept 1: Preparations on at Palace

August 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Temporary sheds for housing Dasara elephants are being built in the surroundings of Mysuru Palace.

Temporary sheds for housing Dasara elephants are being built in the surroundings of Mysuru Palace. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Ahead of the arrival of Dasara elephants to Mysuru, arrangements are on at the Mysuru Palace where the jumbos will camp for about two months, undergoing training for the Jamboo Savari or the finale of the festivities.

Temporary sheds for housing the gentle giants have commenced and the work on constructing tents for housing the mahouts, kavadis and their family members who accompany the jumbos also started. The works have been given a start well in advance to avoid last-minute preparations.

The Gajapayana of the elephants will be held on September 1 at Veeranahosahalli forests near Nagarahole National Park. After the traditional welcome of the elephants who arrive at the venue from their respective jungle camps, they would be brought to Mysuru in separate trucks and would be housed temporarily at Aranya Bhavan before they are formally welcomed to the palace where the training will commence.

The first batch of nine elephants led by Abhimanyu which carries the golden howdah will arrive in Mysuru and the second batch of five jumbos will arrive later. About eight elephants which were part of last year’s team will be part of this year’s squad. Three new elephants are expected to be inducted into the team. This year, female elephants that were shortlisted for the Dasara squad underwent pregnancy tests to avoid bringing expectant jumbos to the festivities.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.