Top news developments in Karnataka on May 8, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today 

May 08, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Kemplaje Kere, spread over 1.25 acres, was rejuvenated by the Rotary Club of Moodbidri under its RotaLake Project. They hold rain water now and are raising groundwater levels nearby. 

The Kemplaje Kere, spread over 1.25 acres, was rejuvenated by the Rotary Club of Moodbidri under its RotaLake Project. They hold rain water now and are raising groundwater levels nearby.  | Photo Credit: File photo

1. Election Commission is likely to provide an update on the voting percentage with respect to polling on May 7 for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. 

2. A press meet is being held to mark World Thalassemia Day 2024 and celebrating the magical moment where a thalassemia survivor meets his German lifesaver for the first time at White Box auditorium, Hotel Hyatt Centric, 1/1 Swami Vivekananda Road, 11.45 a.m. 

3. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will present “Shiva in Carnatic music”, a tribute to Dr. V. Parameshvaram, physician, cardiologist and former vice-chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Vocal concerts by Dr. Srikantham Nagendra Shastry and others, at ESV Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, 10.30 a.m.  

4. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by G. Ravikiran and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. 

5. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava‘, will present Carnatic classical vocal concert by Anjali Sriram and party, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram, from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

6. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a vocal duet by Siri and Samudhyatha at 5 p.m.. followed by a vocal concert by Dr. Gayathri Kamakoti and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.  

From north Karnataka 

1. Voting percentage increases slightly in some districts that went to polls on May 7 

2. Record polling has been witnessed in some Lok Sabha constituencies in north Karnataka. Dharwad and Haveri register an increase in polling percentage

3. EVMs have been shifted to strongrooms in the constituencies that went to polls on May 7. 

From south Karnataka

1. Press conference by Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency and KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman, and other leaders. 

2. Press conference of Mysore school of Architecture 

From coastal Karnataka

1. Seven years after four water bodies in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada were rejuvenated by Rotary Charitable Trust under its ‘Rotalakes’ project, they hold rain water in this hot summer following re-charging of groundwater. The open wells of residents near the water bodies, which were otherwise going dry in December, are full of water in the peak summer month of May. 

2. Paltady Ramakrishna Achar, a Tulu scholar and a former chairman of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, passed away at Puttur on May 7 night. 

Karnataka

