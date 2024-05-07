Karnataka records 70.41% turnout in the final phase

May 07, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated May 08, 2024 03:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The voter turnout in the second and final of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on Tuesday, which sealed the fate of 227 candidates, stood at 70.41%, higher than the 68.96% recorded in 2019 in these 14 seats. Chikkodi had the highest turnout, with 76.99%.

The constituencies that went to polls in the second phase are mostly in the northern belt of the State, covering the entire Kalyana-Karnataka and Bombay-Karnataka regions, a couple of central districts and coastal Uttara Kannada.

Chikkodi on top

While Chikkodi had the highest turnout, 76.99%, Kalaburgi had the lowest, 61.73%. Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka, said the voting percentage is likely to increase further after final reports from all polling stations are obtained.

In terms of turnout, Chikkodi was followed by Haveri (76.78%), Davangere (76.23%), Shivamogga (76.05%), Dharwad (72.53%), Uttara Kannada (73.52%) and Ballari (72.35%).

Four constituencies recorded a turnout above 75%, and five recorded a turnout above 70%. Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, and Vijayapura recorded less than 65% turnout.

In key constituencies

The three constituencies in the final phase where the turnout has been above 75% are key parliamentary segments that are witnessing an interesting battle.

Chikkodi, the only unreserved Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka where a candidate belonging to a Scheduled Tribe is pitted against a Lingayat leader, is seeing a clash between Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter, Priyanka Jarkiholi and Annasaheb Jolle of the BJP, who is seeking re-election. This constituency had recorded the second highest turnout of 75.62% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls after Shivamogga, which had seen a turnout of 76.58% then.

Haveri is seeing a battle with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is attempting to enter the Parliament as a BJP candidate. He is pitted against Anandswamy Gaddadeveramath of the Congress.

Davangere is witnessing a “battle of wives” of two influential leaders from rival families in the district. The BJP has fielded incumbent MP G.M. Siddeshwar’s wife, Gayatri Siddeshwar. She is being challenged by Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of district in-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun. This constituency is set to create history, as whoever among these two wins, Davangere will get its first woman member of Parliament.

Shivamogga, which is witnessing an interesting contest in the current Lok Sabha elections, has a former BJP Minister, K.S. Eshwarappa, in the fray as an independent candidate apart from BJP’s B.Y. Raghavendra and Congress’ Geetha Shivarajkumar.

Meanwhile, the bypoll to Surpur Assembly constituency on Tuesday saw a 73% turnout.