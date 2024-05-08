May 08, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - bengaluru

After Bescom’s helpline number 1912 got flooded with calls in the last three days due to heavy rain and damage to infrastructure, thereby leading to power cuts and other such problems, Bescom shared alternate WhatsApp numbers for consumers to complain.

The district-wise WhatsApp numbers are:

Bengaluru South- 8277884011 Bengaluru West- 8277884012 Bengaluru East - 8277884013 Bengaluru North- 8277884014 Kolar- 8277884015 Chikkaballapura- 8277884016 Bengaluru Rural - 8277884017 Ramanagara - 8277884018 Tumakuru - 8277884019 Chitradurga- 8277884020 Davangere - 8277884021

Additionally, Bescom has issued the following WhatsApp numbers to complain about safety — 9483191212, 9483191222.

The Bescom common WhatsApp number is 9449844640.