Top news developments in Karnataka on May 5, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

May 04, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anticipatory bail petition of former Minister H. D. Revanna will come up for hearing in the Special Court for Elected Representatives in an alleged kidnap case, in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024. 

Anticipatory bail petition of former Minister H. D. Revanna will come up for hearing in the Special Court for Elected Representatives in an alleged kidnap case, in Bengaluru on May 4, 2024.  | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

1. In the alleged sexual harassment case involving Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna, anticipatory bail petition of his father and former Minister H. D. Revanna will come up for hearing in the Special Court for Elected Representatives in an alleged kidnap case today. Meanwhile, efforts continue to track down the kidnapped woman.

2. Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign in Davanagere for Lok Sabha polls for 14 constituencies set for May 7. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai campaigns in Koppal and other constituencies in north Karnataka.

3. As elections near, caste consolidation is picking up. Koli-Kabbaliga community conference will be held at N.V. College Ground in Kalaburagi at 4 p.m. Veerashaiva Lingayats community conference will be held at Sharanabasaveshwar Jatra Maidan, also in Kalaburagi, at 5 p.m.

4. Sri Dingaleshwar swami, who had earlier planned to contest against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad but later withdrew, launches campaign against Mr. Joshi, vows not to wear garlands ‘till he is defeated’.

5. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by P. Unnikrishnan and Uttara Unnikrishnan and team, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present a vocal concert by Lavanya Krishnamurthy and team, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a vocal concert by Sushma Anil and team, at 5 p.m.; followed by violin trio Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath, Sumanth M. Manjunath and Malavi Manjunath and team at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

8. Haridasa Sampada Trust, as part of the 23rd Haridasa habba, will present a dance by Sri Kalagouri Nrithyalaya led by Sumathi, at 4 p.m.; valedictory of Haridasa Habba, 5 p.m. to 6.45 p.m.; Dasadarshana by Mysore Ramachandrachar, at Patti Sabhangana, Ramamandira, N.R. Colony, 6.45 p.m. to 8.45 p.m.

