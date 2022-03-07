Top news developments in Karnataka on March 7, 2022

The Hindu Bureau March 07, 2022 10:45 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Karnataka Government has proposed a ropeway to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru in the State Budget. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. After State Budget presentation on March 4, legislature session begins discussion on the Budget today. It remains to be seen if the Mekedatu issue will be raised again. 2. Twelfth edition of Bengaluru Nano Tech Summit begins today.. 3. More students from war-torn Ukraine are expected to arrive. 4. L&T to hand over automatic sweeping machines to BBMP as part of CSR initiative. From south Karnataka Beneficiaries and proprietors of Jan Aushad Centres in Mysuru to participate in a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From coastal Karnataka College of Fisheries, Mangaluru will organise a three-day training for fishermen and women on dry fish processing, value addition and marketing. Nitin Kumar, chairman, Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation, and Kumara, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat, will participate. From north Karnataka 1. A media conference is organised by minority community leaders in Kalaburagi on the recent Aland communal disturbance. 2. Women’s organisations in Kalaburagi to take out a silent march and hold a seminar on the eve of women’s day.



