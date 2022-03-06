Ropeway to Chamundi Hills revives debate on its feasibility

The State Budget sought to propose ropeway under Parvat Mala scheme

Ropeway to Chamundi Hills proposed in the State Budget has left the stakeholders in Mysuru divided on its feasibility | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The State Budget sought to propose ropeway under Parvat Mala scheme

The revival of the ropeway project to Chamundi Hills - which was kept in the backburner for years due to constant opposition to it from various quarters – has left the stakeholders divided in Mysuru.

While those in the hospitality and tourism sector have welcomed it on the grounds that it will be a big plus to Mysuru’s USP as a tourist centre, environmentalists have highlighted the pitfalls ahead and how the project could mar the natural beauty of Chamundi Hills and result in deforestation.

The State Budget which was presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week mentioned that ropeway to Chamundi Hills would be proposed under the Centre’s Parvat Mala scheme. Though it is only an expression of intent and no funds have been allotted, it has revived the debate on the feasibility of the project.

The members of Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru which comprises various stakeholder groups including representatives from travel and tourism sector, hospitality sector, chambers of commerce etc, welcomed the move and said it will help add novelty to Mysuru and lure more tourists to the city. Mysuru MP Mr. Pratap Simha has also expressed his support to the project and thanked the Government for it.

However, a section of citizens have argued that Mysuru does not need any novelty as it has enough places of tourist interest and just as people go to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, tourists come to Mysuru to visit the palace, Chamundi Hills etc.

‘’Why should there be a new attraction when we have so many attractions already? It is like arguing that Agra needs new attraction to promote tourism other than the Taj Mahal’’, remarked Dr. Bhamy V Shenoy, social activist and founder of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP).

In the past, ropeway project had been suggested for Chamundi several times but each time it was stalled due to activism. Even the Saraswathi Samman awardee and Kannada writer S.L. Bhyrappa opposed any ‘’development’’ of Chamundi Hills and its marketing as a tourist destination as it would erode the spiritual ambience of the place.

Questioning the rationale extended in support of the ropeway that it would help reduce vehicular traffic, Dr. Shenoy said only a small fraction of tourists visiting Chamundi Hills will be able to use it and a ropeway cannot cope with the kind of footfalls at Chamundi Hills which draws lakhs of pilgrims and tourists.

He also questioned the view that installation of ropeway will lead to tourism promotion and said it not backed by any data. ‘’Across the world tourists are ready to spend money on ropeway when the scenery is spectacular to enjoy or an area difficult or impossible to reach. In the case of Chamundi Hills, this is not the case’’, said Dr.Shenoy.

On the contrary, the ropeway will destroy the biodiversity and natural beauty of Chamundi Hills which is already a concrete jungle driven by unsustainable development, he added.