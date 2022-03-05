Mysuru short-changed in State Budget, claims Lakshmana

He says no funds earmarked for crucial projects including airport expansion

He says no funds earmarked for crucial projects including airport expansion

Lashing out at the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as an “exercise that brought no benefits for the common man”, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Saturday claimed that Mysuru had been short-changed in the Budget.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said no funds had been allotted for drinking water projects such ase Hale Unduwadi or land acquisition for Mysuru airport and the satellite railway terminal at Naganahalli.

With regard to an announcement on release of ₹89 crore for K.R. Hospital, the Congress leader said the allocation was meant for construction of a hostel for doctors and nurses working in the hospital and for repair of an existing building and not for providing basic amenities to the hospital as claimed by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Also, the financial allocation of ₹89 crore announced in the Budget was to be released till 2025, the Congress leader claimed.

He also accused the MP of “hoodwinking” the people of Mysuru with regard to expansion of Mysuru airport. Though “a line” has been mentioned in the State Budget about the extension of the runway, Mr Lakshmana said the State Government should begin the process of land acquisition and set aside funds for the same if it was committed to expanding the airport.

Pointing out that the National Highway comes in the way of extending the runway, Mr. Lakshmana expressed pessimism over the BJP Government’s capability to complete the work on expanding the airport. “Since how many years are you saying that the airport will be expanded. It is unlikely to happen during your tenure,.”, the Congress leader told the Mysuru MP.

Even the new railway terminal proposed to be constructed at Naganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru to decongest Mysuru Railway station has not been taken forward, he lamented.

Mr. Lakshmana also sought to recall the announcement made in last year’s State Budget to construct a garden on the lines of Brindavan Garden at Kabini reservoir in Mysuru at a cost of ₹50 crore. “Has even one rupee been released? Have you held even one meeting in the regard?”, he said while accusing the BJP Government of “lying” to the general public.

Ukraine situation

With regard to the medical students from Karnataka stranded in war-hit Ukraine, Mr. Lakshmana urged the State Government to formulate a policy that facilitates them to complete their studies in the State after their return.

“Please bring them back and formulate a policy so that they complete their studies here”, he said.

Finding fault with the External Affairs policy of the BJP Government at the Centre, Mr. Lakshmana said Indian students had to face the brunt of Ukraine’s anger over the “double standards” of India, which chose to remain neutral over the conflict.