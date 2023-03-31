HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on March 31, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

March 31, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students appearing for SSLC exams in Karnataka immersed in last-minute revision before entering exam halls, in Mangaluru on March 31, 2023. The exams will end on April 15. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Students appearing for SSLC exams in Karnataka immersed in last-minute revision before entering exam halls, in Mangaluru on March 31, 2023. The exams will end on April 15. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams have begun across Karnataka from today with first language paper. It ends on April 15. The exams will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Close to 8 lakh students are appearing for the exams.

2. With election dates announced, all parties are busy finalising candidates. Congress is holding meetings to finalise its second list of candidates. Parties are bracing for discontent and rebellion in some pockets where there are multiple contenders.

3. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will hold its 48th convocation today. Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited, Baba Kalyani, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB; Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB, will participate. The event will be held on its premises on Bannerghatta Road, from 5 p.m. onwards. The programme will be streamlined live on https://youtube.com/live/veGV9OFmeDI?feature=share.

4. Ramaiah Medical College is organizing its 39th medical graduation day. Dr. Balram Bhargava, Professor and Head, Cardiology, Chief, Cardiothoracic Sciences Centre, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will be the chief guest. The event will be held on 3rd floor, Ramaiah Medical College, M.S.R. Nagar, from 3 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Kodava Samaj to celebrate 117th birth anniversary of Gen. K.S. Thimayya.

2. Reservation issue continues to rankle. In Mysuru, press conferences are being held by Federation of Dalit Organizations and Karnataka Backward Classes Forum to raise their concerns over the recent reclassification of reservation matrix in Karnataka.

From north Karnataka

There are press conferences galore in various parts of north Karnataka by political parties and ticket contenders while district officers are preparing for polls.

From coastal Karnataka

Press meet by Mangaluru City South constituency Returning Officer (H. Kempe Gowda, JD, Agriculture) regarding election preparation, Mangaluru City Corporation.

