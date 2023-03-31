HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students launch ‘Save UVCE’ movement in Bengaluru

Hundreds of students of University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) launched the ‘Save UVCE’ movement after Bangalore University expressed inability to pay salaries of UVCE staff

March 31, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The renovated University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering at K.R. Circle.

The renovated University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering at K.R. Circle. | Photo Credit: JAYANTH R

Hundreds of students of University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) protested under the leadership of AIDSO Bengaluru District Committee at Freedom Park on March 30 and launched the ‘Save UVCE’ movement .

Ajay Kamath, State secretary of AIDSO, said, “Developing UVCE or making it an autonomous institution is not the topic of today’s discussion. Our opposition today is against the Karnataka government’s desire to gradually privatise the government college in the name of development and autonomy.”

“The government has completely forgotten its responsibility by not providing adequate funds to the UVCE, not paying salaries to lecturers, and not taking measures for overall educational development of the college. We students should not let the aspirations of the great revolutionaries and freedom-fighters of the country be crushed. We should fight to save the UVCE for the next generation. We demand that saving the prestigious and historic UVCE be the priority of the government,” he said.

In December 2021, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the Karnataka Government will develop the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) on the lines of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). “Right now, we are spending only ₹40 crore a year. However, the annual budget of IIT in Mumbai is over ₹1,200 crore. We wish to develop the institute as a model college,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / engineering education / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.