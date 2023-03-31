HamberMenu
Class 10 exams begin in 33,077 centres across Karnataka

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting this examination. A total of 8,42,811 students from 15,498 high schools were registered this year

March 31, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students appearing for SSLC exams busy with last-minute revision before entering the exam hall at a government school on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, on March 31, 2023. 

Students appearing for SSLC exams busy with last-minute revision before entering the exam hall at a government school on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, on March 31, 2023.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began in 33,077 examination centres across Karnataka on March 31. On Day 1, the examination was for first language subjects — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit. The exams are being held from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m.

Early in the morning, students were seen in front of examination centres but with last-minute revision.

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is conducting this examination. A total of 8,42,811 students from 15,498 high schools were registered this year.

The board has deputed 6,614 squads to prevent malpractices. CCTV camera surveillance is being used at the main gates and corridors of all the centres. District administrations imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in a 200-metre radius of exam centres. There is special vigil on account of impending elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on May 10.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and other transport corporations are offering free bus service for students.

