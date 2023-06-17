June 17, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

1. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar is set to consult multiple stakeholders to chalk out a road map for Bengaluru development. He had earlier proposed an elite advisory committee to invigorate the tech city’s infrastructure development.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues his pre-budget meetings with various departments.

3. Following a steep hike in power tariff, primary school teachers’ association has written to the State Government seeking exemption from power and water bills for all government schools.

4. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is presenting Chavundaraya Endowment Award to Prof. K.E. Radhakrishna today. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraja Thangadagi will inaugurate. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will present the award at Sri Krishnaraja Parishat Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat premises on Pampa Mahakavi Road in Chamarajpet.

5. Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform, Bengaluru, and Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies, are jointly organizing a one-day national seminar on ‘Intellectual Property Rights: A Techno-legal Audit’. H.K. Jagadeesh, Special Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Human Rights, government of Karnataka, will inaugurate. The event will be held in the Vijaya College campus on R.V. Road, from 10 a.m.

6. Youth Conservation Action Network is organizing KUPU — a two-day festival for climate action, starting today. It will feature workshops for children, youth and adults, plays, music concerts and exhibits for all age groups. It will be held between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Bangalore International Centre, #7, 4th Main Road, Domlur.

7. Prabhat Academy of Dance will present ICCHA — a creative classical dance by Surabhi — today at the J.S.S. Auditorium, JSS Educational Complex, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Circle, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, from 6.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Yogathon is being held in Mysuru by Government Ayurveda Medical College and Department of AYUSH.

2. Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra to hear public grievances in Mysuru today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain participates in Sanchara Samparka Divasa with public, at Lions Seva Mandir in Mangaluru.

2. Udupi DC instructs NHAI to find a solution within three days to landslip possibility at the grade separator project site at Santhekatte.

From north Karnataka

1. Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil to inaugurate free angioplasty workshop organised by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi at 11 am.

2. Resort politics begins in Hubballi ahead of mayoral election. BJP councillors shifted to resorts in Dandeli fearing poaching by Congress.