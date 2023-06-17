HamberMenu
Shivamogga students stage Hugh Chesterman’s play ‘The Pie and the Tart’

The students’ performance received a good response from the audience

June 17, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Kamala Nehru Memorial National College in Shivamogga staged Hugh Chesterman’s English play The Pie and the tart on June 14, 2023.

Students of Kamala Nehru Memorial National College in Shivamogga staged Hugh Chesterman’s play The Pie and the Tart in the college on June 14.

The play portrays the story of two starving vagabonds in Paris, who succeed in getting both a pie and a tart from a cake shop, rather mischievously.

The play was directed by Dr. H.S. Nagabhushan, principal of the college, and was performed by Sinchana U. Naik, Prajna Bhat, both final year BA students, and Shagupta Khannum and Sadika Parwin, second-year B.Com. students. Kavyashree D.M., a faculty member in the Department of English, directed the music for the play.

The way they delivered the dialogues, expressed their emotions, and used their body language kept the audience engaged. The performance was punctuated by a few rounds of applause from the audience.

Dr. H.S. Nagabhushan said, “Every year, we come up with one theatre production of an English play. These students, who are acting for the first time on stage, were a bit nervous initially. However, they have done a good job.”

Dr. P. Narayana, joint secretary of National Education Society, appreciated the students’ performance and also invited them to stage their play during the NES Habba.

