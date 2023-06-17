June 17, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to find ways to avert possible landslip at the worksite of a vehicular underpass on National Highway 66, at Kallianapura-Santhekatte junction, within three days.

Chairing a discussion on ways to minimise inconvenience to the general public on account of work on National Highways in the district at the Udupi taluk office, he told officials to inspect the site immediately and come up with a solution.

Mr. Rao cited the massive crater abutting the NH that was formed during removal of earth for the underpass. There were possibilities of landslip if rainwater accumulates in the crater, thereby disrupting vehicular movement on the key highway. He told NHAI to immediately chalk out a plan of action to avoid disruption in vehicular movement in the region.

He also directed the NHAI to execute the underpass work keeping in mind torrential rains the region during the monsoon.

Earlier this weelk, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje had directed the NHAI to immediately halt the ongoing work. She visited Santhekatte junction following a public outcry over possible landslip.

The DC directed the NHAI to submit an action taken report on black spots on NH 66, reported by the district police, at the earliest. NH projects had affected vehicular movement in Udupi CMC limits too, he said and asked the officials concerned to address the problems immediately.

Remove hurdle to widening of NH 169A, ensure smooth flow of traffic in Manipal

He told the NH division of the State PWD to prune tree branches that are affecting vehicular movement on NH 169A (Malpe-Thirthahalli). He also told the officials concerned to meet the Advocate General to vacate the stay on NH 169A widening work in Parkala town.

The DC said steps should be taken to provide a foot-over-bridge at Tiger Circle in Manipal, and address traffic congestion at Tiger Circle and Kalsanka junction. He wants street lights on the highway between Manipal and Kalsanka.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay, NHAP Project Director Abdulla Mohammed Azmi, Udupi tahsildar Ravi Angadi, Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Naik, NH PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Nagaraj Naik were among those who attended the meeting.