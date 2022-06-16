Top news developments in Karnataka on June 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Students preparing for the CET at a centre in Bengaluru on June 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. Final results of the Karnataka Legislative Council polls to graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies will be out today. While results for three out of four seats are out (BJP - two and Congress - one), one seat has turned out to be a cliffhanger, with Congress and BJP in a close fight and counting is on.

2. CET for engineering seats begins today and goes on till July 18.

3. Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Limited to hold environment awareness cycle jatha from Vidhana Soudha to Kanteerava stadium, Jatha commenced from Vidhana Soudha at 8 a.m.

4. ToolTech 2022 exhibition organised by Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) will be held from June 16 to 21. The exhibition will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on Tumakuru Road, Madhavara, 11.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Domestic Workers’ Unions Joint Action Forum to observe International Domestic Workers Day with a protest demanding minimum wages, weekly holiday and paid sick leave with statutory social benefits. The workers will gather at Freedom Park at 3 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will see South Asian edition release of Dr. Deepti Ganpathy’s book ‘Media and climate change: making sense of press narratives’. Ricky Kej, Grammy winner, will be chief guest, IIMB auditorium, 5 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Convocation of Kuvempu University at Shivamogga in which Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will participate.

2. Press conferences by KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan and BJP MLA S A Ramdas in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Vijayanagara district In-charge Minister Shashikala Jolle to hold meeting of district-level officers to review progress of government programmes at Kalaburagi

2. Activist and miner Tapal Ganesh to address a media conference in Ballari on his objections to the way inter-State boundary survey was carried out in Ballari district. He is of the opinion that Survey of India officials adopted wrong method and fixed Karnataka-Andhra boundary line to cover up alleged alteration of boundary by former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

3. Karnataka Asmita Janandolana to end it's 24-hour protest against textbook revision. at Kalaburagi.

4. T.S. Nagabhrana, Chairman of Kannada Development Authority, to inaugurate a seminar on issues of border districts of Karnataka at Kalaburagi.

5. Four of a Dalit family consume poison alleging harassment from BJP MLA's son in Haveri district.

6. Congress to hold press meet in Hubballi on alleged pressure tactics by Sangh Parivar on police officers.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Academic Council meeting of Mangalore University at 11 am. Vice Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya will preside over the meeting.

2. Press meet on Eshan Fernandes of Mangaluru singing 12 songs in 12 languages on June 21 at Kalangan in Mangaluru for World Music Day.