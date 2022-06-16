CET 2022 takes off with video coverage

A total of 2,16,525 candidates have registered for CET 2022. Of 486 examination centres across Karnataka, 87 are located in Bengaluru

Students preparing for the CET at a centre in Bengaluru on June 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The Common Entrance Test (CET) — gateway for the pursuit of courses in Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary Science and Pharmacy — started on June 16 in 486 centers across Karnataka.

While exams for biology (10.30 to 11.50 am) and mathematics (2.30 to 3.50 pm) are scheduled on June 16, exams for physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at select centers on June 18.

This year, video coverage has been introduced at examination centres.

As many as 486 observers, 972 special squads, 486 custodians, approximately 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials have been deployed on examination duties.

Hijab, head scarves, N-95 and cotton masks, and jewelry are restricted in the examination hall.

Candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wrist watch to the examination hall. They should not carry any tablet, mobile phone or calculator either.

Due to Covid-19, all the staff and students were checked with a thermal scanner before being allowed to enter the examination hall. Using sanitiser and maintaining social distance has been made mandatory.