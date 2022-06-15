Police on the lookout for Union Minister’s fake PA

The Sanjaynagar police are stepping up investigation to track down a man who, posing as the PA of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, was allegedly cheating people in Tamil Nadu.

Based on a complaint filed by Varun Aditya B.S., personal assistant of Ms. Karandlaje, the police on Monday registered a cheating and impersonation case against the accused, identified as Prakash.

In his complaint, Mr. Aditya said that Prakash has been operating in Ooty and many parts of Tamil Nadu for the last the three months, cheating landowners, farmers, and businessmen offering official favours.

The fraud came to light when one of the victims called Ms. Karandlaje’s office after he failed to contact Prakash. Mr. Aditya gave the mobile number which the accused was using to the police for further investigation.