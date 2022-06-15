11-year-old domestic help rescued from apartment in Bengaluru

In a joint operation, members of Childline, along with officials of the Labour Department, rescued a 11-year-old girl working as a domestic help at the apartment of a garment factory owner in Yemlur on Monday.

The victim, who hailed from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, is the daughter of a labourer couple and was working as the domestic help for the last one month at the house of Rajesh Bhatija, according to the police.

Inquiries revealed that the victim was working from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. without a holiday and was offered ₹5,000.

Based on a tip-off from Childline, the officials raided the apartment and rescued the girl and booked Rajesh Bhatija under various sections of the JJ Act and the Child Labour Act.

B.N. Manjunath, senior Labour inspector, who was part of the operation, filed a complaint against Rajesh Bhatija seeking legal action .

The victim was sent to the State Home for Girls for counselling and the parents were summoned. The parents reportedly said they they voluntarily handed over their daughter to Rajesh Bhatija for her better prospects.