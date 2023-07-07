July 07, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the State budget today at 12 noon, which will be the first since Congress came to power in Karnataka following the May 10 Assembly elections. This will be his record 14th budget. All eyes are on the budget since there is much curiosity on how Mr. Siddaramaiah will make the allocations required to fulfill the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress. It is is also expected to focus on increasing revenue generation, which will be crucial to fund the promises. There is speculation that the government would do away with or merge some old schemes to reduce the burden on the exchequer. Eyes are also on allocation for Bengaluru development, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

2. The budget session continues without a Leader of Opposition, with the BJP failing to pick a name for the role. This situation is unprecedented in recent history.

3. Indian Academy of Sciences is holding its 34th mid-year meeting today. As part of the two-day event, there will be a public lecture on ‘Health, Education and Communities - The Future of a Nation’, by Dr. Kavery Nambisan, surgeon and novelist. The event will be held in the auditorium, Biological Sciences department, Indian Institute of Science, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4. Mount Carmel College, Autonomous, is organizing a foundation day lecture on ‘Building a Shock-Proof Future’. Faye D’Souza, editor of Beatroot and entrepreneur, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in the college premises on Palace Road in Vasant Nagar, from 10 a.m.

5. Karnataka Numismatic Society is organizing a Nanya Darshini, a 3-day all-India exhibition of coins, stamps, bank notes and other collections. Hansraj G. Ahir, Chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes, Government of India, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Shikshak Sadan, opposite Cauvery Bhavan, K.G. Road, from 11 a.m.

6. Dr. Baraguru Prathistana, Bengaluru, is organizing a Nadoja Baraguru Award presentation ceremony today. Former Advocate General Ravivarma Kumar will present the awards to Kotiganahalli Ramaiah for literature and to Sundarraj for films. The event will be held in Bapuji Auditorium, Government Arts College, Central College campus, at 5 p.m.

7. Academy of Music will present Nrutya Rangoli, a 3-day national dance drama festival. Today’s programme features Bharatanatyam by Ravali Mylavarapu, Shankari, a Bharatanatyam dance drama by Shama Krishna and Shraddha Dance ensemble, and Kandein Swapnam ( I saw a dream), a dance drama by Gopika Varma and her team. The programme will be held in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, from 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. With moderate to heavy rains continuing in the coastal belt, death toll in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in a week rose to 8, on July 7. Schools and PU colleges in the twin districts continue to remain closed on the third consecutive day, as IMD has issued an orange alert for the coastal belt. Forest Department has banned trekking to Gadai Kallu in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada from July 7.

2. Karnataka State Pollution Control Board will conduct a public hearing in Mangaluru on the New Mangalore Port Authority’s proposal to construct a multi-purpose berth. The proposed berth is expected to handle iron ore concentrate and fines, bentonite, gypsum, steel, coil, sand, and machineries. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan will preside over the hearing at 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. BJP MLA in Bidar district booked for threatening and abusing a Muslim family during Bakr Eid.

2. Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court to celebrate 15 years of its establishment at 5 p.m. today.

3. Widespread rains in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts are expected to increase inflow into dams. There was a drought-like situation so far, with the late arrival of monsoon.

From south Karnataka

Kodagu is receiving rain, though the district continues to report a deficit.