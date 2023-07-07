Watch | Why is street dancing catching on fast in India? Hear it from the dancers

July 07, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

The Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 South Zone Final was held in Bengaluru on June 24.

Four dancers from each of the four regions — North, South, East, and West — will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals. And the winner will represent India at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 World Final in Germany later this year.

With the rise of social media and dance reality shows, street dancers in India have gained immense visibility and opportunities to showcase their talent on national and international stages. Influenced by a combination of local traditional dances, Bollywood, and international street dance styles, the Indian street dance scene has developed its own unique flavour and vibrancy.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the cultural hubs of Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru, talented dancers showcase their skills, passion, and creativity in various forms, such as breaking, popping, locking, and freestyle.

Participants reflect on their journey and the evolution of street dancing in India.

Reporting: Praveen Sudevan

Production and video: Ravichandran N

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar