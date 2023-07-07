Karnataka rains | Death toll in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi rises to eight

July 07, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - MANGALURU

: The death toll in rain related incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in a week rose to eight on July 7.

A 30-year-old Praveen Acharya who was riding a motorbike on Belman main road in Udupi district died when a banyan tree fell on him on Thursday, July 6 night.

A woman aged around 40, identified as Zareena, died in a landslip at Gumpu Mane in Nandavara village, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, July 7.

According to the Revenue Department officials a portion of a hillock behind the house of one, Mohammed, at Gumpu Mane, came crashing. Mohammed’s wife Zareena and their daughter Shafa (20) were caught under the debris. While Shafa was rescued Zareena succumbed to injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan visited the spot.

With this, five persons in Dakshina Kannada and three persons in Udupi district have died in rain related incidents this week.

Schools, PUCs closed

Meanwhile, schools and pre university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts continued to remain closed on the third consecutive day on July 7 as India Meteorological Department has issued orange alert to the coastal belt.

Forest department has banned trekking to Gadai Kallu in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada from July 7 as steps leading to the top of the hill will become slippery during monsoon.