July 06, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

1. While several parts of Karnataka continue to face rain deficiency, including Cauvery basin and north Karnataka, coastal and Malnad regions are seeing heavy rains. India Meteorological Department has sounded orange alert for coastal districts. Schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts continue to remain closed for the second consecutive day.

2. The third day of budget session continues today and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also Finance Minister, is set to present the budget tomorrow. While the first day of the session after Governor’s address was washed out with BJP stalling proceedings with protests, both Houses transacted some business on July 5 despite disruptions. Among other things, government has rolled back amendments brought to APMC Act during BJP regime.

3. Institute of Public Health, in collaboration with the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, is organizing a national consultation on tobacco control policies in India, a two-day programme, from today. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will inaugurate the event, which will be held at Hotel Chancery Pavilion on Residency Road in Ashok Nagar, from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

4. The 4th edition of G20 Space Economy Leaders’ Meet will be held today. Somanath S., Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, ISRO, Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman, INSPACe, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka, are among participants, at Taj West End, 9.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences is hosting a national conference on Emerging Trends and Challenges in Commerce and Management (ETCCM 2023) today. Dr Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, will be the chief guest. The guests of honour at the event include Dr. R. Sarvamangala, Dean and Chairperson, Dept. of Commerce and Management, BUB, Dr Priyananda Reddy, COO, AIMS Institute. Philip Varughese is the keynote speaker. Dr Kerron G Reddy, founder and principal, of AIMS Institute, will be presiding over the event, on AIMS Institute premises, 1st cross, 1st stage, Peenya, from 10 a.m.

6. Janata Party, Karnataka unit, is organizing a programme to remember former Prime Minister Chandrashekar. It will be held at its central office on Seshadripuram Main Road, near Link Road signal, at 11.30 a.m.

7. Kajana, a cultural trust, will present a Kannada play Maatha, based on the life of transgender activist Manjamma Jogathi. The play, directed by Dr. Belur Raghunandan, will be staged at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Rural Literacy and Health Programme to conduct seminar on climate change and role of youth at Teresian College, Mysuru. Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra to inaugurate.

2. Open Day programme at CFTRI in Mysuru as part of One Week One Lab programme, and release of new products.

3. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to visit KRS to take stock of the situation owing to low water level in the dam.

From coastal Karnataka

With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting the budget for 2023-24 on July 7, whether any of the 10-point charter announced by the Congress for coastal Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections will get funds is to be seen. The Congress, among other assurances, had promised re-constituting the Coastal Development Authority as a statutory body with an annual budgetary allocation of ₹2,500 crore to create employment and investment opportunities.

From north Karnataka

1. Maharashtra releases half tmcft of water into Krishna river. Farmers say this is not enough to increase the sowing area.

2. Babu Jagjivan Ram death anniversary in Kalaburagi, Dharwad and other districts.