CFTRI ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign sees students interact with scientists, launch of new products

July 05, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MYSURU

How about a beverage of amla (gooseberry) laced with glucose? At the ongoing ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign being held at CSIR-CFTRI here, the energy drink developed by the scientists was released along with another technology nutrient-rich quinoa.

Chindi Vasudevappa, former Vice-Chancellor, NIFTEM, Haryana, released the two technologies in the presence of CSIR-CFTRI director Sridevi Annapurna Singh. A session on JIGYASA, a students’ programme, was followed by an interaction with students and scientists.

The CFTRI is launching its new products and technologies coinciding with the OWOL campaign. According to CFTRI, the antioxidants in amla boosts immunity to fight infections while glucose powder helps muscles get nutrients they need to recover from fatigue and repair themselves during and after exercise. “The glucose powder is necessary for all sections of the population. Glucose has a high glycaemic index which means that it enters the bloodstream very quickly. Insulin production increases immediately after taking glucose, providing a muscle-building boost as nutrients are driven into muscle fibre,” a note said.

Scientists at the CSIR-CFTRI formulated the energy drink with the combination of these two ingredients. “The glucose amla beverage mix is a Vitamin C and Polyphenol-rich beverage mix which can ease chronic fatigue symptoms, and act as a nutritional ergogenic aid. It can be given to women, children and general populations, including senior citizens as an energy booster and a Vitamin C supplement,” it said.

However, the drink is not suitable for diabetics. The mix can be reconstituted using water, tender coconut water, carbonated water, or fruit juices. It has the typical sourness and amla taste with reduced astringency, according to the institute.

Quinoa germ process

The note said quinoa has gained popularity due to its unique nutritional characteristics. Nutrients are unevenly distributed inside the different grain components of quinoa seed. The germ contained the highest amount of protein and fat. This makes germ one of the most important fractions in the seed for its utilisation as a functional ingredient. Presently, there is no process available for the separation of quinoa germ from grain. The present developed process is physical, dry, eco-friendly, and industrial scalable to produce quinoa germ. Raw material for the process is quinoa.

“The health and wellness food market in India has witnessed significant growth over the past few years. Quinoa germ has high content of protein, mineral and fat compared to whole grain. Germ with higher nutritional value has potential as a functional food ingredient. Germ has huge applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Germ with higher nutritional value have numerous applications in the food industry as dietary supplements in formulation of food products for celiac, children, geriatric, athletes, etc.,” according to the institute.

Millet Day

Millet Day, as part of OWOL, will be inaugurated on Thursday at 9.30 a.m. Pratap Simha, MP, will be the chief guest. On the occasion, the exhibition on millets will be inaugurated and millet products will be launched. Rekha Singhal, professor, ICT, Research Council chairperson, CSIR-CFTRI, and former CFTRI director K.S.M.S. Raghava Rao will deliver talks on the subject. This will be followed by a CFTRI license meet and a panel discussion on millets.