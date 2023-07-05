Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly to roll back BJP govt.’s APMC Act

July 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly for scrapping the amendments introduced by the previous BJP government.

The Bill said that the trading of commodities by farmers outside the APMC yards would be prone to exploitation by the traders since there was no regulatory mechanism for controlling the exploitation. It was noticed that the farmers’ produce price and income had not increased even though they were allowed to trade their produce outside APMC yards. Moreover, the APMC’s income has come down sharply in view of the trade taking place outside the market yards, the Bill said.

Fair price assured

Minister for Agricultural Marketing Shivananda Patil on Wednesday tabled the Bill which said the farmers are benefited by way of competitive and fair price for their produce sold under the Unified Market Platform in APMCs. As there was no online system for the trade taking place outside the market yards, the farmers would not get fair and competitive prices for their produce.

The Bill said unlike in the market yards, there was no mechanism for resolving disputes that take place outside the market yards by the farmers. About one lakh people were functioning in the market yards and they would not get jobs throughout the year and their livelihood was in peril if the produce was sold outside the market yards, it said.

Impact on revolving fund

In view of the previous amendments, the APMC’s role was restricted to market yards and the contribution to the Revolving Fund had come down by about 50%, from ₹125 crore to ₹60 crore, the bill said.

The Karnataka State Road Safety Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled to include Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike under the local authority and include means of resource mobilization for the Karnataka State Road Safety Fund.

The Bill said the Fund would be operated through treasury or nationalised banks as deemed appropriate. It would compel the authorities concerned to obey directions issued by the Authority and define the punishment period.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced to increase the amount of construction works undertaken by the persons belonging to SCs and STs from ₹50 lakh to ₹one crore. The Bill aimed to replace the ordinance.

The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled to create the office of the Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

Fire force amendments

The Karnataka Fire Force (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was also tabled to make a provision for obtaining no-objection certificate to construct high-rise buildings from the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department, subject to the provision of the National Building Code 2016 relating to fire and life safety. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance.

The Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to overcome difficulties in the levy and collection of tax on intra-State supply of goods or services or both by the State government.