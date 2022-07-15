Top news developments in Karnataka on July 15, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

Th roof of a house caved in after a tree fell on it following heavy rains in Bettathur village in Kodagu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit is holding a brainstorming session with its prominent leaders today to chalk out a roadmap for preparations for the next Assembly elections scheduled in 2023.

2. Rains continue unabated in several parts of Karnataka, leading to people in landslide-prone areas being shifted to safer locations in Kodagu and the ghat sections closed for traffic. Intensity of rainfall reduced in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts in North Karnataka. However, water level in River Krishna continues to rise due to discharge from Maharashtra.

3. With National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings being released today, all eyes are on how Karnataka’s educational institutions will fare on the list..

4. With final delimitation of BBMP wards announced late on Thursday, there is curiosity on whether the much-delayed elections to the civic body will be announced soon.

5. Akhila Karnataka Vishwakarma Mahasabha is organising a State-level convention today at White Petals, Gate No. 3, Palace Grounds, from 3.30 p.m. onwards.

6. Shihab Thangal Centre for Humanity is holding a 'Harmony conclave' today at Royal Palace convention hall on Hosur Road, near Abhaya Hospital, from 3.30 p.m. onwards.

7. A Telugu documentary film on writer Ketu Vishwanatha Reddy, directed by Duriki Mohan Rao, will be screened on Friday, the last day of the Darpan, Sahitya Akademi's documentary film show organised by Sahitya Akademi at its sales office-cum-godown, 3rd Floor, Jeevan Sampige Building, near Mantri Mall, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, from 5 pm. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, will address the press in Kalaburagi.

2. Following the necessity of shifting Basaveshwara statue to facilitate construction of a flyover, discussions are to be held with Lingayat groups on relocation of the statue in Hubballi.

From South Karnataka

1. University of Mysore to observe World Youth Skills Day tody. The event will be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Hemantha Kumar and will see the students interact with an expert panel on skill development relevant to local and global entrepreneurship.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation to restore A.B. Shetty Circle, that had been removed for road widening in the city. In addition, a circle to be developed at Ambedkar Junction, says Mayor.