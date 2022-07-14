Kodagu gets 1,047 mm rain since June

Kodagu recorded 1,047 mm rain in a span of 44 days – from June 1 till date. The district received 74.5 mm rain in the last 24 hours.

So far, 37 bridges have been damaged in the rain fury and 209-km length of roads were damaged due to incessant downpour and landslips in various parts of Kodagu since the onset of the monsoon.

As many as 117 people displaced by the rains have taken shelter in five relief camps. The district administration has identified a few more locations for converting them into relief camps for accommodating the displaced if the situation demanded based on the rain conditions.

Madikeri, Napoklu, Somwarpet, Kodlipet, Kushalnagar, Shanivarasanthe, Shanthalli, Suntikoppa, Virajpet, Ammatti, Hudikeri and Sriramangala recorded heaviest rains in the last 24 hours.

As many as 22 houses were partially damaged in the rain havoc since Wednesday, besides 92 electric poles.