Curbs on movement of vehicles in Shiradi Ghat

During the night only buses, cars, jeeps and emergency vehicles are allowed between Donigal and Heggadde

During the night only buses, cars, jeeps and emergency vehicles are allowed between Donigal and Heggadde

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.Girish has issued an order restricting movement of vehicles between Donigal and Heggade in Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75, due to landslips.

There will be movement of all vehicles between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the single lane. Vehicles would be restricted to the single lane in the stretch where the landslips have occurred. From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., only government and private buses, cars, jeeps, two-wheelers and emergency vehicles will be allowed in the stretch. There will be a total ban on all other vehicles, the order said. The order has come into effect on Thursday itself.

The state of NH 75 at Donigal in Shiradi Ghat. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There have been repeated incidents of landslips at Donigal near Sakleshpur. Even as the work to strengthen the shoulders of the road was continuing on Thursday morning, landslips occurred. Senior officers of the district administration rushed to the spot and studied the situation. Hassan SP Hariram Shankar informed the media that vehicle movement would not be permitted until the repair was done.

Later in the day, Deputy Commissioner Girish issued the order restricting the movement of vehicles based on the ground report from the NHAI project director and the police. Both the NHAI and police had recommended total ban on movement of heavy vehicles on the stretch.

Mr. Hariram Shankar told The Hindu that the police would manage the single-lane movement of vehicles at the problematic stretch. at

Public Works Minister C.C.Patil visited Donigal on Monday and said that there was no proposal to close Shiradi Ghat for vehicles. However, if necessary vehicles would be allowed on a single lane, he had said. The widening of the road between Hassan and Maranahalli has been going on since 2017. The work is expected to be completed in March 2024.