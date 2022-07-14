BJP to hold a brainstorming session of prominent leaders today

Party is expected to discuss preparations for Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit is holding a brainstorming session of its prominent leaders on Friday to chalk out a roadmap for preparations for the next Assembly elections.

About 50 leaders, including party national general secretary Arun Singh, who is in-charge of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and party State core committee members are participating in the session.

Ahead of the session, Mr. Bommai had a preliminary discussion with Mr. Arun Singh and other senior leaders on Thursday. Mr. Bommai told mediapersons that issues related to strengthening the party organisation and preparations for the next Assembly elections were the main issues that would be discussed. However, there was a possibility of other issues too coming up, he added.

It is being said that the party central leadership is keen on improving the co-ordination between the party organisation and the government ahead of polls. While the implementation of various welfare measures listed in the State Budget have begun, the party organisation too is planning to take up several outreach programmes to create awareness about the achievements of both the Union and State governments. The session is expected to take a look at ways of achieving this.

New postings

An organisational rejig too is on cards as the term of the present office-bearers including Mr. Kateel is about to end. The party is likely to soon appoint a new State president.

A section of the party leaders are hoping that the session would also discuss appointments to boards and corporations to woo party workers ahead of elections. The government recently cancelled all political appointments to boards and corporations to make way for fresh appointments.