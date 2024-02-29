February 29, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

1. One more day of a stormy legislature session is on the cards, with the Chief Minister’s reply to the discussion on the budget pushed to today after the session on Wednesday was lost to noisy scenes over alleged ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans being raised in the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. The BJP stalled proceedings demanding dismissal of the government and an NIA probe into the alleged incident of the supporters of Nassir Hussain, who won Rajya Sabha elections, raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans during victory celebrations. The government has said that an FSL report is awaited on the video footages of the incident, and action will be initiated based on what the result shows.

2. The much-awaited socio-economic survey (caste census) report, which has been opposed by two dominant land owning communities of Lingayats and Vokkaligas, is expected to be submitted by the Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes K. Jayaprakash Hegde to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today.

3. The deadline to implement the new language rule in signboards of shops and establishments has been pushed by two more weeks. The earlier deadline for shops to ensure 60% Kannada text in top half of signboards was today.

4. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is set to presents its annual budget today. This year, the budget will be presented by Special Commissioner (Finance) Shivananda Kalkeri, in the absence of an elected council.

5. Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, is hosting the State Government Ration Distributors’ Convention today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the 10th anniversary celebrations of Anna Bhagya scheme. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs K.H. Muniyappa, Chairman of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation B.G. Govindappa will participate. The programme is being held at Krishna Vihar, Palace Ground, from 11 a.m. Traffic is expected to be slow around this place.

6. Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is going to be inaugurated this evening by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The festival goes on till March 7. Visit this site for details.

7. Karnataka State Minorities Commission is organising a convention on promotion of communal harmony today. Minister for Minority Welfare, Waqf and Housing B.A. Zameer Ahmed Khan will be the chief guest. Dr. Javed Jamil, Chair in Islamic Studies and Research, Venepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, is the key speaker. The event will be held at Shams Convention Centre, Haines Road, 11 a.m. onwards.

8. SARAS mela and national exhibition and trade fair, organised by National Livelihood Mission, Karnataka, the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today at National College ground, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Basavanagudi, 12.30 p.m.

9. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences is organising a two-day exhibition, as part of the National Science Day celebrations, with the theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat’. Dr. Jahnavi Phalkey, renowned historian of Science and Technology, documentary filmmaker, and the founding Director of Science Gallery, Bengaluru, will inaugurate the exhibition in the presence of Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Convention Centre, Hosur Road, opposite Lakkasandra bus stop, from 10 a.m.

10. Minding the City, How can Bangalore Do better for the Mental Health of its residents? A conversation will be held between Sanjeev Jain, Clinician - Historian, Nirmala Srinivasan, mental health activist, Anitha Suseelan, Urban Planner, Kavya Murthy, writer. The programme will be held at Bangalore International Center library, Teri complex, 2nd Stage, 4th Main, 2nd Cross, Domlur, between 7 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

11. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising the National Science Day lecture today. Prof. Kattera A. Suresh, former professor, Raman Research Institute, and former director, Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, Bengaluru, will deliver a lecture on ‘Shining contributions of Indian Science’. The programme will be held at Karnataka State Centre, IEI, on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Aushad Vigyan Student Scientific Conference (AVISCON-2024) to be held at JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru. It is a student-driven and student-centric conference that encourages research among pharmacy students.

2. MCC to launch survey for launch of SMILE-75 (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) to rehabilitate persons engaged in begging.

From north Karnataka

The 13th convocation of University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, would he held in the university auditorium in Raichur.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru City Corporation council holds its monthly meeting. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur to preside over the meeting. The council will discuss reducing property tax for 2024-25 following complaints from people that the tax is already too high.