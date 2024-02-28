Karnataka: Caste census report to be submitted to Chief Minister on Feb. 29

February 28, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The much awaited socio-economic survey (caste census), which has been opposed by two dominant land owning communities, is expected to be submitted by the Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes K. Jayaprakash Hegde to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

Multiple extensions

After multiple extension of the tenure to Mr. Hegde, whose term ended in November 2023, the report is learnt to be ready for submission. On several occasions in the recent past, Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced that the report will be accepted by the government. The Congress had also promised to accept the report in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year.

“We will submit the report to the Chief Minister on Thursday. Based on the data collected by the H. Kantharaj Commission, we have prepared the report,” Mr. Hegde told The Hindu. He, however, refused to speak about the content of the report. Mr. Hegde’s extended tenure is coming to an end on Thursday.

While the Statewide survey to collect the data on the socio economic status of communities was taken up in 2015, the report submission had run into trouble. While the then Member Secretary had refused to sign the report, it is alleged that the three former Chief Ministers - H.D. Kumaraswamy, B.S. Yediyurappa, and Basavaraj Bommai - did not accept the report.

Demand of dominant groups

Recently, seeking a fresh survey, Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayat community religious and political leaders had also opposed the report stating that the data collected by the previous commission was unscientific and not comprehensive. While the missing of original report from the commission had turned controversial, commission sources had said that the data collected by Kantharaj Commission was intact and formed the basis for Hegde Commission to prepare the report.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that the report is likely to be submitted by Mr. Hegde on Thursday evening. “Once the report is accepted, it will be discussed in the Cabinet as to how to proceed with the report and recommendation,” sources said.