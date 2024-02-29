GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadline for 60% Kannada usage in signboard extended by 2 weeks in Karnataka

Karnataka Government has mandated the use of 60% Kannada on signage boards in commercial establishments

February 29, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of some persons destroying English signboards in Bengaluru.

A file photo of some persons destroying English signboards in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Karnataka government announced that the deadline for installation of 60% Kannada signage in all commercial establishment has been moved further by two weeks. Earlier, the deadline was February 28.

On February 29, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar posted on X: “Considering that it takes time to change the signage, Karnataka government has decided to extend the deadline given to commercial establishments by two more weeks so that the 60% signage in Kannada rule can be followed.”

The State Government had mandated the use of 60% Kannada on signage boards in commercial establishments in a gazette notification on February 26.

In an order issued on February 28, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had announced that if the name board rules were violated, effective from February 29, the business licence issued by the department would be suspended and that such commercial establishments would be sealed.

The latest decision by the government has brought about some relief to commercial establishments.

Mr. Shivakumar also said, “It is important that we hold our mother tongue in utmost respect. Therefore, we expect this law will be duly followed, and we shall ensure compliance by the end of the two-week extended period to execute the necessary changes.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / language

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.