Top news developments in Karnataka on February 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan passed away early this morning following a heart attack. He was 62 and was a prominent leader in the Old Mysore region.

2. A delegation of Election Commission of India, which was visiting Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections to review preparations, concludes its visit today. It has during its visits reviewed processes and also members of political parties.

3. Stage is set for the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday with several traffic restrictions for people in place. This is significant for the BJP politically as the party is trying to make inroads here. PM will also inaugurate the new campus of IIT Dharwad on Sunday.

4. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports is organising women’s sports festival today. Chief Secretary, Vandita Sharma, will inaugurate the event at Band Stand, Cubbon Park, 12 p.m. noon.

5. The Mythic Society and Chandana Art Foundation International are jointly organising a two-day national conference on facets of Indian traditional sculptures from today. Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami will inaugurate. Keynote address will be delivered by Dr. G. Gnanananda, founder and President of Brahmarishi Shilpa Gurukulam, Bangalore University at Centenary Hall, II Floor, The Mythic Society, on Nrupathunga Road, from 11 a.m.

6. Bengaluru Nagara Jilla Kannada Sahitya Parishath is organising 16th Bengaluru City District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana today. Senior writer Prof. O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy will inaugurate. Dr. H.S. Srimathi, Sammelana President will preside over the event that will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road, Vasant Nagar, from 10 a.m. onwards.

7. Bandaya Sahitya Sangatane is organising the 44th anniversary of Bandaya Sahitya. As part of the programme, there will be a special lecture on “Bandya Sahitya: Chaaritrika Hejjegalu” by R.G. Halli Nagaraj followed by poets’ meet at B.M. Sri Prathistana, N.R. Colony, from 4 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Valedictory event of Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Koppal district formation to be held at Koppal district stadium at 7 pm.

2. Two-day Basava Utsav to be inaugurated at Basavakalyan in Bidar district at 7.30 p.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, inaugurated a sports meet organised by Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat in Mangaluru for the employees of Rural Development and Panchayatraj Department, Mangala Stadium, at 9 a.m.

2. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, will inaugurate a continued medical education programme for doctors on nephrology, TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Mangaluru.