KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan passes away

R. Dhruvanarayan was among the aspirants in the Congress party for a ticket to the Nanjangud Assembly constituency

March 11, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
R. Dhruvanarayan, a former MP representing Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. File

R. Dhruvanarayan, a former MP representing Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning. File | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, 62, passed away in Mysuru on Saturday morning.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan, a former MP representing Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and passed away at his residence in Mysuru, sources said.

Confirming the death, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana said Mr. Dhruvanarayan returned from Bengaluru on Friday and was scheduled to visit Bengaluru again on Saturday.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan was among the aspirants in the Congress party for a ticket to the Nanjangud Assembly constituency in Mysuru in the coming elections.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Leaders of Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar expressed shock over the sudden passing away of the leader, an important face of the party in the Old Mysore region.

