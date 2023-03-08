HamberMenu
Vehicles on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to be diverted to alternative routes on March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12

March 08, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023.

The Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

In view of the inauguration of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, vehicles plying on the road will be diverted to alternative routes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna, in an order dated March 7, said the diversion will be applicable to all types of vehicles.

The vehicles proceeding from Mysuru to Bengaluru via Mandya will be diverted to Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Malavalli-Halagur-Kanakapura-Bengaluru route.

Vehicles proceeding from Bengaluru to Mysuru via Mandya will be diverted to Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kirugavalu-Bannur-Mysuru route.

Vehicles proceeding from Mysuru to Tumakuru via Mandya will diverted to Mysuru-Srirangapatna-Pandavapura-Nagamangala-Bellur Cross-Tumakuru route.

Vehicles proceeding from Tumkur to Mysuru via Maddur and Mandya will be diverted to Tumakuru-Bellur Cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru route.

Vehicles proceeding to Kollegal-MM Hills via Maddur will be diverted to Bengaluru-Channapatna-Halagur-Malavalli-Kollegal-MM Hills route.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk of Mandya district after inauguration of the expressway. Hence, diversion of all types of vehicles is necessary in the interest of security of VIPs participating in the function.

Mr Modi will also participate in a road show in Mandya. The 1.5-km-long road show in Mandya is expected to start at Inspection Bungalow (IB) Cirlce and pass through Sanjay Circle before winding up at Nanda Circle.

