Top news developments in Karnataka on December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022 11:45 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

1. A day after Karnataka issued guidelines related to COVID-19, making masks compulsory in closed spaces, Bengaluru civic authorities are expected to put in place systems for enforcement. Hospitals are also expected to gear up for a possible surge in cases.

2. The 10-day Legislature session in Belagavi continues, with election of deputy chairperson of Legislative Council slated today. Further discussions on farmers’ issues, demand for enhanced reservation by various communities are also expected in both the Houses of the legislature. The Houses passed a resolution yesterday stating that Karnataka-Maharashtra border row is a ‘settled issue’.

3. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, are presenting a special guided gallery walk by K.V. Subramanyam, art critic and writer. This is in conjunction with the ongoing in-house curated retrospective exhibition of Krishna Setty - The realm of manifestation, at 4 p.m. on NGMA premises, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar.

4. C. Krishniah Chetty Group is presenting its 5th annual Karnataka Women Achievers’ awards. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is the chief guest. It will be held at Taj Yeshwantpur from 6 p.m. onwards.

5. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Carnatic and Hindustani jugalbandi by S. Shankar and Pandit Vinayak Torvi and party. It will be held on the foundation’s premises, 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards

From coastal Karnataka

1. Bishop of Mangaluru is expected to deliver a Christmas message today, ahead of Christmas on Sunday.

2. NHAI to address the pathetic condition of 10-km NH 75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli. It has invited tender to maintain the road at a cost of ₹12 crore.

3. Scouts and Guides jamboree continues at Moodbidri.

From south Karnataka

1. National Farmers’ Day and workshop on millets and organic farming by district administration in Chamarajanagar.

2. CFTRI in Mysuru to hold MSc. awards ceremony and alumni meet.

From north Karnataka

1. Salma K. Fahim, who has been designated as observer for electoral roll revision in Kalaburagi district, will chair a review meeting in Kalaburagi.

2. AIUTUC office-bearers will talk about the long-pending demands of anganwadi workers in Yadgir.