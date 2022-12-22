Karnataka Assembly adopts resolution describing boundary dispute with Maharashtra as a ‘closed chapter’; State to complain to Centre

December 22, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution, asserting that the boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is “a closed chapter” as 66 years have passed since the Mahajan commission, which resolved the dispute, was formed, and people of both the States have lived cordially over the decades.

Legal action against Raut

Before moving the resolution, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a counter-attack on Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) MP Sanjay Raut for his remark that they would “invade” Karnataka on the lines of China invading India. Mr. Bommai warned him of legal action and said that use of such uncivil language was shocking.

The three-page resolution, moved by Mr. Bommai in the Assembly, condemned the recent statements by Maharashtra leaders on the border issue and also efforts by Maharashtra Ministers to “instigate” people by trying to enter Karnataka when the situation was sensitive.

Accusing Maharashtra of violating the instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure peace, the resolution said these episodes would be brought to the notice of the Centre.

The resolution declared that there was no question of compromising on issues related to Karnataka’s land, water, and language, and the interests of Kannadigas. Everyone was committed to initiating constitutional and legal measures unitedly to protect the State’s interests, it added.

Petition in SC

The resolution accused Maharashtra of trying to affect the cordial relations between people of both States by filing a petition before the Supreme Court in 2004, despite the matter being closed with the report of the Mahajan commission. However, it had not been possible for the apex court to take up the matter since 2004 as only Parliament had the power, as per the Constitution, to re-examine the issues related to boundary, it said.

It said Maharashtra had rejected the Mahajan commission report though it had been formed at Maharashtra’s own insistence.