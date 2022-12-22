Volunteers undertake massive cleaning drive in areas around Moodbidri

December 22, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Various voluntary organisations and students numbering about 5,000 conducted a massive cleaning drive on about 150 km radius of State and National Highways around Moodbidri where the International Scouts and Guides Jamboree is underway.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, launched the campaign, “Namma Samskruthi-Swatchcha Samskruthi,” at Vamanjoor Junction on NH 169 that connects Mangaluru with Moodbidri. The MP said there was increased awareness among people in Dakshina Kannada district, because of which the Zilla Panchayat has received cleanliness award at the national level.

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt president Sri Jithakamananda Swami said cleanliness should be the priority to preserve the environment and it should start from home. Cleanliness activity was reverence to Mother Earth that should start with clearing trash.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Kumara said during the five days of the jamboree, over 50,000 students, cadets and volunteers would participate in the cleanliness drive. MLA Umanath K. Kotian, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje and others were present.

As many as eight teams of volunteers undertook the drive at different places around Moodbidri where the International Jamboree was being organised by the Alva’s Education Foundation in association with the Scouts and Guides organisation.

While the Netravathi team with 650 volunteers cleaned the flanks of NH 169 from Vamanjoor to Gurupura, the Sharavathi team with 250 Scouts and Guides volunteers and 150 NSS Volunteers from Bhuvanendra College, Karkala, cleaned the flanks of eight roads in Karkala town.

The Shambhavi team with 250 Scouts and Guides and 50 NCC cadets cleaned the flanks of 7 km road stretch from Mulki Karnad Junction to Mulki Railway Station and from Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple to Punaruru. The Yettinahole team with over 800 volunteers cleaned 7.5 km road flanks from Bantwal-Moodbidri Junction to Sornadu Anganwadi.

Payaswini team undertook cleaning in Eadu gram panchayat limits in Hosmar while Swarna River Team undertook the drive at Belman, Phalguni team at Gurupura and Nandini team undertook cleaning around Haleyangadi.

Alva’s Foundation Managing Trustee Vivek Alva guided the teams.