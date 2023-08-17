HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on August 17, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

August 17, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 4 was disrupted after a gas tanker met with an accident near Dharwad. Efforts are under way to clear the affected vehicle on August 17, 2023.

Traffic on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 4 was disrupted after a gas tanker met with an accident near Dharwad. Efforts are under way to clear the affected vehicle on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

1. Traffic on National Highway 4 disrupted after a gas tanker met with an accident near Dharwad. Police to clear the road by afternoon.

2. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated farmers’ helpline centre and a State-level workshop on crop survey at Agriculture Commissioner’s office this morning.

3. G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) summit to support and recognize innovative digital technologies developed by start-ups from G20 countries and beyond, and to showcase cutting-edge digital solutions, was inaugurated this morning at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

4. Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is inaugurating two outlets in Bengaluru under One Station One Product at Cantonment and Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna Railway Stations, at  4 p.m. 

5. Kristu Jayanti College of Law is organizing the National Moot Court Competition. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India, will be the chief guest. The event was inaugurated at SKE Auditorium on the college campus at 9 a.m.

6. Department of Media Studies at CHRIST (Deemed to be University) is organizing an international seminar on ‘Ethnic Conflict and Women’. Set against the backdrop of the recent ethnic upheaval in Manipur, the seminar aims to shed light on the distinct impact of ethnic conflicts on women. It is being held today from 10 a.m. o 4.30 p.m. in the Bannerghatta Road campus. The keynote speaker is Dr. Fernand de Varennes, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa to launch construction of Samudaya Bhavan in J.P. Nagar.

2. Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Welfare Committee to felicitate progressive farmers.

From north Karnataka

Dalita Sangharsha Samithi to protest in Yadgir against actor Upendra for his allegedly anti-Dalit remarks.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.