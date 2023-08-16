HamberMenu
Package - in 3 stories
 Human-elephant conflicts have been a persistent issue in the state.
Taming trunks and tempers: Research initiatives from the State to mitigate conflicts

Shilpa Elizabeth
Dr. Avinash Krishnan notes that the Bannerghatta-Hosur area didn’t receive much attention like other areas such as Bandipore until the early 2000s.
Putting Bannerghatta on the elephant conservation map 

Shilpa Elizabeth
Elephants that came from the surrounding protected areas would move through the plantations to get to these rainforest fragments.
Avoiding a jumbo problem through early warning systems

Shilpa Elizabeth

Jumbo Strides

A bunch of researchers from Karnataka are leading initiatives that strive to mitigate instances of conflicts with the help of technology. The Hindu looks at four such efforts in a two-part series

August 16, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Shilpa Elizabeth
Shilpa Elizabeth
As per a Karnataka government report, the number of wild elephants in Karnataka has gone up to 6,395 from 6,049 in 2017. 

As per a Karnataka government report, the number of wild elephants in Karnataka has gone up to 6,395 from 6,049 in 2017.

Data from the latest elephant census report released by the Karnataka Government on August 9 must have been music to the ears of jumbo lovers. As per the report, the number of wild elephants in Karnataka has gone up to 6,395 from 6,049 in 2017. 

However, as much as the state takes pride in having the highest number of elephants in the country, human-elephant conflicts have been a persistent issue. According to data from the Union Environment Ministry, 112 people died in Karnataka in the last four years as a result of elephant attacks.

The numbers may look bleak, but the silver lining is that a bunch of researchers from Bengaluru and Karnataka are leading initiatives that strive to mitigate instances of human-elephant conflicts with the help of research, data, science and technology. In this series, we shine a light on four such research endeavours.

