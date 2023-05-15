One Station One Product scheme has been beneficial, says Railways

May 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls set up in 21 stations in the State have been able to attract passengers and customers in good numbers, South Western Railway has said in a release.

The OSOP stalls were set up for promoting women empowerment and encouraging local self-help groups and artisans along with the objective of promoting Vocal for Local vision to provide a market for local and indigenous products.

The pilot project of OSOP was first launched on March 25, 2022 and as on May 1, 2023, as many as 785 OSOP outlets have been set up in 728 railway stations across the country in 21 States and three Union Territories.

In Karnataka, at present, 21 OSOP stalls are operational.

Under this scheme, handicrafts, artefacts, textiles and handlooms, traditional garments, local agricultural produce (including millets), processed and semi-processed foods are being marketed.

According to Rachappa Tambaralli of Vedagiri Pharmaceuticals, an MSME based in Hubballi, who runs the OSOP stall at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Railway Station, the scheme has benefited them a lot as they have been provided with a new market. Due to the scheme, they now get orders over phone.

Meenakshi Self-Help Group of Chachadi village (Saundatti taluk), which has been allotted OSOP outlet at Belagavi station, too is benefited by the scheme, the release said.

While at Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station, OSOP stall has been allotted to Nagashree Y.R., Chintamani of Chikkaballapur district, who sells millets and organic honey, at the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, V. Prakash of Balaji Handicrafts, a cottage industry, is happy that Channapatna toys have become more and more popular among tourists visiting the station now, the release said.

According to the release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde, the objective of the scheme is to promote more local entrepreneurship, self-help groups, local artisans and local products in the days to come.