Top news developments in Karnataka on August 17, 2022

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a route march amid communal tension following a dispute between two groups over banners featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue V D Savarkar and 18th Century ruler Tipu Sultan, in Shivamogga on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The situation in Shivamogga, which saw a communal flare-up following installation of a poster of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, continues to be tense but under control. Another incident of attack on a youth took place in Bhadravathi, about 20 km away from Shivamogga, on Tuesday within hours of police arresting the main accused in Monday’s stabbing case by opening fire at him.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with the E-governance Department to review its functioning.

3. The ward wise reservations was notified by the state government late on Tuesday night without any changes to the draft. Various stakeholders are expected to react to it today.

4. Address by Chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council to welcome the newly appointed additional judges of High Court of Karnataka. Court Hall No. 1, Principal Bench, High Court of Karnataka.

5. Housing and Infrastructure Development and Chamarajanagar District In-charge Minister V. Sommanna to inspect housing works by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation under “Chief Minister’s One Lakh Multi-Storied Bangalore Housing Scheme” in Yelahanka and Yeshwantpur assembly constituencies .

From South Karnataka

1. Deputy Commissioner of Mandya to camp in a village in Pandavpura takuk to apprise herself of the local development needs under DC’s Rural Stay programme.

2. Safari Karmachari Commission Chairman to interact with pourakarmikas in Chamarajanagar and hear their grievances and resolve long-pending demands in terms of improving working conditions.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra to hold road safety committee meeting in Mangaluru.

2. Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P S Yadapadithaya to preside over the 117th College Day of University College, a constituent college of the University.

From North Karnataka

1. The government plans to upgrade Sambra airport in Belagavi to international airport, says minister Govind Karjol.

2. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal to discuss the event of the birth anniversary of D Devraj Urs.

3. Bidar Principal District and Sessions Judge to address media to share the details of Lok Adalat held on August 13.